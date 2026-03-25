Montana Morning Headlines: Wednesday, March 25, 2026

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Wednesday.

Tire tracks and ripped up sod are forcing youth soccer organizations to scramble after multiple fields at Fort Missoula were damaged by vehicles, impacting thousands of players. With nearly 100 games scheduled at the Fort on April 18, officials warn the damage could take up to a year to fully repair while its already causing a ripple effect for the community. (Read the full story)

Amid a partial government shutdown, at least 65 TSA employees at the Missoula Montana Airpirt are working without pay. Because of the lacking financial support, the airport is asking the community to donate gift cards or those affected workers to the Airport Administration Offices. Restaurant, grocery and gas gift cards are accepted, with a $20 limit. (Read the full story)

On Tuesday, Missoula Mayor Andrea Davis announced plans to redevelop the North MRL Triangle property into 225 housing units. The project, which includes 192 deed-restricted apartments, would be funded through more than a dozen federal, state and local sources. (Read the full story)