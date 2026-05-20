Montana Morning Headlines: Wednesday, May 20, 2026

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Wednesday.

Montana received federal approval to ban SNAP recipients from using benefits to buy soda and high-sugar processed foods like candy and packaged desserts. Governor Gianforte said the restriction, which is expected to be implemented later this year, will direct recipients toward more nutritious options and improve health outcomes. (Read the full story)

Kalispell City Council voted to approve applying for a $25 million federal grant to improve downtown safety for drivers and pedestrians along Main Street. The project would add roundabouts, high-visibility crosswalks with flashing beacons and a new school zone near St. Matthew's Catholic School. (Read the full story)

A Missoula rally featuring Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez supporting Democratic Congressional Candidate Sam Forstag has been rescheduled to Thursday, May 28, at The Wilma. Forstag, a smokejumper and former union leader, has endorsements from progressive figures and over 30 Montana elected officials from both parties. (Read the full story)