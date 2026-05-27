Montana Morning Headlines: Wednesday, May 27, 2026

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Wednesday.

A police chase ended when an officer crashed into a home while pursuing a reckless driver in Missoula Sunday night near England Boulevard. The suspect remains at large after abandoning their vehicle, while the injured officer was treated and released from the hospital. The Missoula Police Department is continuing to investigative the incident while conducting an internal review. (Read the full story)

Miles Otis Miller's defense attorneys are now seeking a new trial after he was convicted of killing his mother last September in Missoula. They argue evidence was insufficient while prosecutors cite over 400 pieces of evidence including Miller's journals and blood found in his shower. (Read the full story)

Flathead Lake is nearly full weeks early due to warm winter temperatures and heavy precipitation. Now, Energy Keepers is working on releasing 25,000 cubic feet per second through dam gates to prevent downstream flooding as spring runoff begins. (Read the full story)