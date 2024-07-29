New fire starts in Bitterroot National Forest

HAMILTON — A new fire has started in the Bitterroot National Forest.

The fire was detected on Sunday and accounts for the Bitterroot National Forest announced it late Sunday evening.

"A fire was detected from Lookout Mountain today," the post read. "The fire is three miles west of Lost Trail Pass in the head end of Hughes Creek near Hughes Point. The fire is estimated to be 40 acres. Fixed wing aircraft, including several air tankers, five helicopters, 10 smokejumpers, an engine and a wildland suppression module are on scene. The name of this fire is Hughes Point."

We will continue to monitor this fire as updates become available.