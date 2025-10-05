Northwest MT Food Pantry gives veterans a helping hand up during Libby StandDown

LIBBY — Every year, the Northwest Montana Veterans Food Pantry hosts the Libby StandDown where all veterans get a helping hand.

“The whole community has opened its arms to Montana veterans today and trust me, it's appreciated,” Montana VA Public Affairs Officer, Matthew Rosine said.

Located in the Libby Memorial Events Center, the event is one of the largest veteran stand downs in the United States, serving veterans from all over the country.

“Folks that come from Eureka, from Missoula, from the Swan Valley, we have folks that come from Spokane, we have a handful of veterans who come from Arizona, Colorado, Utah, so they come from out of state, just to come to this specific veteran service,” Northwest Montana Veterans Food Pantry CEO Pamela Koller said.

In just one day, hundreds were served.

“We had 335 veterans that were served, we give 85 haircuts away, 69 flu shots, and 111 food boxes,” Koller told MTN.

Many veteran resources were also in house, including the Montana VA, which helped veterans with flu shot vaccinations and information regarding healthcare.

“Most veterans that come in, they have specific health care concerns, but there's a lot of benefits that veterans are eligible for and they just don't even know about that,” Rosine said.

The Spokane VA Mobile Medical Unit provided health education to veterans, including giving out important resources that could save a life.

“Yesterday, we gave out 25 Naloxone kits for people's first aid kits, so hopefully if there is an opioid overdose, that someone is prepared to give the life saving treatment of Naloxone," Mobile Medical Unit Nurse Kathleen Bernier explained.

While the StandDown comes around once a year, many resources are available year-round.

“Today is just one day, but a lot of these organizations that are here, are here for veterans everyday," Rosine told MTN.