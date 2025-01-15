Open house planned to discuss Highway 93 Missoula to Florence corridor study

MISSOULA — An open house is being planned to bring people up-to-date about an ongoing study of U.S. Highway 93 between Missoula and Florence.

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) and Robert Peccia & Associates (RPA) will be providing information about proposed long-term solutions for the busy stretch of road.

“US 93 is a high priority for MDT. This two-year study has investigated crash and traffic data and gathered hundreds of comments from the public to directly inform these proposed solutions,” Missoula District Administrator Bob Vosen said. “With a long-term vision now determined, we are dedicated to securing funding to implement these improvements for our communities.”

People can stop by at any time during two in-person open house meetings which will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 22 and Thursday, Jan. 23, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the commons at the Lolo School.

While no formal presentations will be presented, people involved in the study will be available to answer questions about the study. Recommended solutions will be available, including an optimized corridor configuration, intersection improvements, and potential locations for wildlife accommodations.

The same information will be provided at both open houses.

Additional information from the MDT:

"Proposed recommendations will directly inform future roadway projects. However, no funding is currently secured. MDT and RPA are working in coordination with partners to identify potential funding sources, including grants, to move both short-term and long-term improvements along."



"After considering public input at the open house meetings, MDT will issue the draft study report for public review in winter/spring 2025. The public review period for the draft report will be the final opportunity for public input on this study."

Additional information about the study can be found here. Email becca@bigskypublicrelations.com with questions or call the study hotline on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. at 406-207-4484.