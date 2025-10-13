Open house to be held for Sixmile Creek wildlife crossing study

HUSON - The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) will be hosting a public open house for the Sixmile Creek Wildlife Crossing Study on October 21.

The event will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Ninemile Community Center, located at 25620 Ninemile Road in Huson.

A virtual open house sharing the same information as the in-person meeting will be available on the project website, mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/sixmile/ from October 22 to November 12.

Attendees have the option of participating in one or both of the open house events.

Project representatives and subject matter experts will be available to answer questions and share information regarding conceptual design plans, wildlife accommodations, and study details during the in-person open house.

The study area is located in Missoula County on Interstate 90 between mile marker 79.3 and mile marker 86.6.

The study, conducted by MDT, examines the possibility of replacing a 60-year-old, undersized culvert with two large open-span bridges: one for westbound traffic and one for eastbound traffic.

The open-span bridges would provide a wildlife underpass that, when combined with wildlife fencing, to funnel animals to the crossing.

The study will also evaluate the feasibility of additional wildlife features associated with the project.

The study also includes a conceptual stream restoration design of Sixmile Creek through the study area.

The project was proposed by the Western Montana Wildlife Connectivity (WMWC) Group through the Montana Wildlife & Transportation Partnership (Partnership).

The Partnership, a collaboration that includes MDT, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP), and Montanans for Safe Wildlife Passage, recommended advancing the proposed project through a feasibility study.

Funding for project development and construction has not been secured.

Comments about the project can be submitted online here or in writing to the Montana Department of Transportation, Missoula office, PO Box 7039, Missoula, MT 59807-7039. Note that comments are for project UPN 10566000.

Additional project information can be found here.