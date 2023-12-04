Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsWestern Montana News

Actions

Pablo boil water advisory lifted

Pablo Water Tank
Kiana Wilson/MTN News
A boil water advisory in Pablo could soon be lifted after a potential source of the problem was found earlier this week.
Pablo Water Tank
Pablo Water Boil Order Bees
Posted at 8:58 AM, Dec 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-04 10:58:13-05

PABLO — The boil water advisory for the water system in Pablo has been lifted as of Monday, December 4, 2023.

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) states in a letter the "boil water advisory issued on November 20, 2023, to Pablo Lake County Water and Sewer District" has been lifted.

A DEQ representative recently inspected the water treatment facility and found that wasps had infiltrated the electrical boxes of two wells, potentially causing bad water samples since the insects carry bacteria.

All of the boxes were then cleaned and the conduit was sealed. The wells were then flushed with chlorine for several hours.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader