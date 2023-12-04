Pablo boil water advisory lifted

PABLO — The boil water advisory for the water system in Pablo has been lifted as of Monday, December 4, 2023.

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) states in a letter the "boil water advisory issued on November 20, 2023, to Pablo Lake County Water and Sewer District" has been lifted.

A DEQ representative recently inspected the water treatment facility and found that wasps had infiltrated the electrical boxes of two wells, potentially causing bad water samples since the insects carry bacteria.

All of the boxes were then cleaned and the conduit was sealed. The wells were then flushed with chlorine for several hours.