Polson man honored for river rescue

POLSON — A Polson man has been honored for his efforts in saving two people last year.

Polson Police Chief George Simpson formally recognized Ryan Hunter during Monday's Polson City Commission meeting with a Letter of Commendation for his actions on September 28, 2024.

The incident began when a vehicle veered off Kerr Dam Road and plunged into the Flathead River.

Polson Police officers arrived on the scene to see headlights submerged under the water with two people struggling in the water roughly 100 feet from shore.

Hunter had witnessed the crash and dove into the river to help, swimming toward one of the victims and — with help from a responding officer who joined him in the water — brought the person safely to shore.

The victim was treated for minor injuries and made a full recovery.

“Mr. Hunter’s actions that night were nothing short of heroic,” said Chief Simpson during the ceremony. “He demonstrated courage and humanity by entering the waters to save a stranger. It’s acts like his that remind us of the extraordinary capacity for good within our community.”

"The Polson Police Department and the entire community extend their deepest gratitude to Ryan Hunter for his courageous response. His efforts stand as a powerful reminder of the compassion and bravery that define our city," a news release states.