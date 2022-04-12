Polson school bond requests returning to the ballot

POLSON - Voters in Polson turned down a pair of school bond requests just over two years ago.

The requests were made so that buildings that were built around 50 years ago could be renovated.

Now, the elementary and high school bonds are back on the table for all the same reasons — with safety being the driving force.

The $49 million bond request will help renovate and expand the schools, as well as help change the curriculum model.

Kindergarten through second grade would be in one building, and grades three, four and five would be together in another. The moves would allow for the middle school to be for grades six through eight.

Additionally, there would be updates to front door safety features, additional classrooms and new exterior features like windows.

“Our goal is to keep Polson Schools amazing. And we have fantastic faculty. Our teachers are amazing, everybody who works here is just great,” said Cherry Valley School Principal Jon Gustafson.

“Our students are amazing; our families are amazing, and we just need our schools to continue to be amazing. And this bond will help us move towards the future," Gustafson continued.

Ballots to vote on the bond will be mailed out on Wednesday, April 13, and are due back May 3.

Residents can visit https://www.polson.k12.mt.us/bond to learn more about the proposal and how taxes would be impacted.

