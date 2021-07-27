Ronan arch finished off with huge sign

RONAN — It's taking longer than first expected, but Ronan residents finally have a new "claim on fame" after workers install a huge sign on the community's arch "gateway".

Back in March of 2019, the community came together to replace the landmark arch marking the entrance to downtown Ronan. But finishing the project has been a challenge, especially with the pandemic's interruption last year.

However, today workers proudly installed the finishing touches to the new arch with a combination of three signs. The first, and largest, at 5-feet tall and 24-feet long, is a big "Ronan" sign which will light up at night. Above that is a traditional "welcome" sign, and a third sign with a welcoming phrase from the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes.

The signs took most of the afternoon to install. Ronan leaders tell us they hope to have a dedication in September capping the cooperative effort.

