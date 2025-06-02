Safety work planned for Western Montana roads

MISSOULA — The Montana Department of Transportation and Advanced Electric Contracting will begin installing safety measures at 19 separate locations throughout Western Montana's Missoula District.

Crews will be working on weekdays between 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Travelers should expect minute delays, reduced speeds, and single-lane traffic as roadway safety features are enhanced to address crash trends in Flathead, Lake, Lincoln, and Sanders counties.

A combination of signage, flashers, and delineation will be placed across 19 locations, with completion anticipated by the end of July.

You can visit 511mt.net for exact locations.