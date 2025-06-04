Coram woman pleads guilty to drug charges

GREAT FALLS — A Coram woman accused of possessing methamphetamine on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation has admitted to charges, U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme announced on Wednesday.

Heather Marie Kushmaul, 37, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

She faces a mandatory minimum term of 10 years to life imprisonment, a $10 million fine, and at least five years of supervised release.

Prosecutors alleged in court documents that law enforcement learned that beginning in May 2024, Kushmaul and her co-defendant were coming from their home in Coram to the Blackfeet Indian Reservation to deliver large amounts of methamphetamine.

Law enforcement arranged three controlled purchases of large amounts of methamphetamine from the defendants in October of 2024.

During each of these controlled purchases, Kushmaul and her co-defendant traveled from their home in Coram to the Blackfeet Indian Reservation and exchanged methamphetamine for money.

Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris presided over the case. Sentencing is set for October 8, 2025. Kushmaul was released on conditions pending further proceedings.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kalah Paisley prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the FBI, BIA, DEA, Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services, and the Glacier County Sheriff’s Office.