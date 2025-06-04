Montana Morning Headlines: Wednesday, June 4, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Providence St. Patrick Hospital announced it will close its Family Maternity Center on October 10. Citing declining birth rates and workforce shortages, the hospital is coordinating with Western Montana Clinic and Community Medical Center to ensure expectant mothers receive seamless care during the transition. (Read the full story)

Missoula's New Hope Hospice Center celebrated its opening Tuesday after eight years of planning, becoming the second dedicated inpatient hospice facility in the state. Planning on welcoming patients this summer, the center hopes to provide a comfortable and residential-style environment for end-of-life care. (Read the full story)

In Kalispell, the Samaritan House's Affordable housing expansion project is set to break ground on July 1. The first phase will include 18 family-style apartments, with a goal to be completed by Summer 2026. Additional phases aim to provide housing for displaced veterans. So far, $8.3 million has been secured toward the total project goal of $17 million. (Read the full story)

