Search continues for Lake County woman Danette Tenas

LAKE COUNTY — It has been almost four months since the disappearance of Danette Tenas, who was last seen near Polson on her birthday in October.

Her disappearance triggered a massive search for her in Lake County.

But now as winter months set in and no trace of Danette, her family is still trying to figure out how to move forward amid her disappearance.

“I believe something bad happened to her and I believed they thought people would forget, said Danette's sister Dana Hewankorn.

Being only 18 months apart, Hewankorn feels like a part of her is missing too.

Danette was last seen on Oct. 8, 2024, when a friend says she left her near Buffalo Bridge outside of Polson.

“Having my sister not be here and not knowing what happened to her is really, really painful,” Hewankorn told MTN.

The family has launched a website with an anonymous tip line for any information about Danette’s disappearance.

“What’s happening to our people? Where are they going? How does a human being disappear?” Hewankorn asked.

She says law enforcement and CSKT tribal police have assisted as much as they can in these cold months.

Hewankorn told MTN she won’t stop until she finds Danette.

“It’s a job I’ve always taken seriously to take care of people, you can’t help like feel like you’ve failed even though I wasn’t even there, so my strength comes from that it is my job to make sure my sister is okay,” Hewankorn said.

