MISSOULA — Football is back in Missoula as the Montana Grizzlies rolled to a 28-21 win over the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

As Montana celebrated its game opener and the 40th anniversary of Washington-Grizzly Stadium, Dr. Jeremiah Shinn celebrated his first game as UM's new president.

MTN's Cynthia Carranza caught up with Dr. Shinn along the sidelines right after the 7 p.m. kickoff.

WATCH CYNTHIA CARRANZA'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH DR. SHINN BELOW:

Season of change: Griz football kicks off under new UM president

"There's no place like this stadium on a game day!" he said. "I'm so glad to be here. I've been waiting for this for months."

He said he already understands why Missoula was named 'Best College Sports Town' in a recent USA Today poll.

"I have lived in Baton Rouge. I have lived in Ann Arbor. Those are great college sports towns but in my short two months here, I can see why this was voted number one," he said. "It deserved to be number one and now the nation knows what people in Missoula have long known."

He's also carrying on a favorite game-day tradition among students.

"In the third quarter, I'm gonna go up in the stands with some pizza," Dr. Shinn said. "The students work hard. The students are loud. They deserve pizza in the third quarter."

Dr. Shinn took over as UM's president in July, but he told MTN he's already been embraced.

"Everybody's so kind, so welcoming," he said. "I couldn't feel more welcomed here by Griz Nation. It's amazing."

Saturday's victory would not be complete without Griz Nation, which helped "white-out" Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

The fans also flocked to the Press Box hours before the game. Some acknowledged the new season comes with change as Bobby Kennedy kicks off his first year as head coach.

HEAR WHAT FANS HAVE TO SAY AHEAD OF SATURDAY'S HOME OPENER:

Fans flock to Press Box ahead of Griz football home opener

"BK is a players' coach," one fan told MTN. "All the players stayed. All the players that I know love him."

"Bobby [Hauck] was awesome, but change is good sometimes, and I think they'll come back and try to bounce back and really hold the traditions of Bobby, but also probably be a new team," another said.

Some things, however, never change as MTN found a table of patrons who have supported Griz football for nearly 50 years.

"It was way back in the late 70s," one Griz alumnus said. "I came to college in the fall of '79."

"Let's go! I want to go to Nashville this year and see them win the national championship," his friend added.

The Press Box will most likely be full next Saturday too as the Grizzlies gear up for another home game against Drake. Next week's "Stripe the Stadium" game kicks off at 1 p.m.

Click here to view Montana's full schedule.