Superior highlights new upgrades, optimism for new school year

SUPERIOR — School is back in session in Superior and with that comes many cosmetic changes that have happened over the summer, but also a lot of positivity for this new school year.

“The school here is really the center of the community," junior and high school Principal Angie Gray shared.

Even though it's a small school, there’s a lot going on at Superior High School.

“I really just feel like a tight knit community here. The whole school kind of comes together whenever we have homecoming and different weeks," stated student George Hanson.

When Hanson is in school, he’s completely involved in it. “Really involved in sports and certain clubs. Like I've done a couple of the like, science and drone and all that. I did Autos, which was the Go Kart racing the first year I was here. I'm in welding right now," he said.

One new class for older students will help them better help the community. Gray detailed, “An officiating class that we're offering this year where the students will be certified and then they'll be able to help in the community, especially like in the lower grades to provide that referee because it's hard to find refs.”

As the hallways in Superior are full, upgrades are just about done on the building. “A lot of our construction is nearing completion, which has been great. More efficient windows and just general improvements. We improved the HVAC system in the gym to provide more efficient heat and then also the air handler so that during tournaments, it's not quite so stinky and sweaty in there,” explained Gray.

The school has used a local contractor which has helped streamline construction. “He's gone out of his way to make sure there's no disruption or as little disruption as possible for classes. He has students here so he knows that it's important to to us,” shared Gray.

Having a local in charge has sped up the process, getting the school finished up before the last day COVID relief funds can be used.

Gray told MTN, "So, the first phases were last fall. And then finished up with the last part of the building in the back, everything done by September 30th.”

Making improvements to the school is vital to students’ success. “I think that the student have more pride in coming here every day. It's a great place to be and I'm really happy that I moved from the other side of the state here,” said Gray.