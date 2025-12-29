Treat Coffee keeping people fueled up in the Mission Valley

ST. IGNATIUS — Now that Christmas is behind us, many travelers are heading home, and along U.S. Highway 93 in St. Ignatius, one local stop is keeping them fueled.

Baristas at Treat Coffee have been busy serving drivers looking for a boost.

Barista Keirston Molloy says they see more than 150 customers per shift, mixing up drinks almost constantly for people passing through.

"It’s a little chaotic sometimes because sometimes we get these big buses that come in, and we also have like our regulars come, and a lot of people see coffee and will go through our new drive-thru. So yeah, it is pretty good. I like it."

While travelers are fueling up, they can also get a little shopping done, making it a one-stop shop along their journey.