U.S. Highway 93 project starting up near Ronan

MISSOULA - The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) will begin construction work on a section of U.S. Highway 93 in Lake County beginning this week.

The busy road is used by residents, visitors, and commercial vehicles to travel from Interstate 90 and Missoula to communities in Lake and Flathead counties.

Traffic is often congested in Ronan due to the highway traveling through the busy downtown area.

The reconstruction project starts at the Round Butte Road and U.S. Highway 93 intersection in Ronan and extends north for approximately 1.5 miles, ending past Spring Creek Road.

Once the project is finished, it will widen that area to four lanes, add a new traffic signal at the Old Highway 93 and Third Avenue intersection.

There will also be a new shared-use path connecting Round Butte Road with the existing shared-use path along U.S. Highway 93.

Drivers should plan for delays when traveling through the project site, with reduced speed limits.

The project is expected to be completed this year. However, this schedule is subject to change due to weather and other unforeseen factors.

People interested in getting updates on the Ronan North project can call the hotline number at 406-207-4484 or text US 93 RONAN to 41411.