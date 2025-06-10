Whitefish Mountain welcomes summer thrill seekers

WHITEFISH — With most of the snow melted on Whitefish Mountain, people are putting away their skis and snowboards for bikes and hiking shoes as summer adventures begin in Montana.

From mountain views, challenging trails and recreational fun, it’s the time of year when Whitefish Mountain converts its ski area into a summer playground.

The opening of the trails has already brought in people from across the country, such as Tom Stith and his family from Virginia, to take in the sights Montana has to offer and ride down more challenging trails.

“Montana Mountains are amazing and this is a perfect place to see them,” Stith said you know, everywhere you look there's something beautiful, there's animals, there's the mountains, it's just, it's amazing. I said we, we're used to mountains but not big ones like this.”

Whitefish Mountain Summer Activities

While many of the summer attractions on the mountain are the same as year’s past, Chad Sokol from Whitefish Mountain says some improvements have been made at the resort to maximise the experience.

“We have some new bike trails that have been worked on, and we've added one new intermediate-level trail to our bike park under chair two,” Sokol said. Popular tried and true activities, the zip line tours have been really popular so far and yeah, just fun for all ages.”

The mountain being fun for all ages is what really drew Stith to this Montana vacation, knowing his whole family could enjoy something at the resort

“We looked up whitefish and saw that we could do stuff for me part of the day, then part of the day my wife's gonna run a little bit later on some of the trails,” Stith said. It's got from my 5-year-old to my 8-year-old to my wife and I, fun for everybody.”

Whitefish Mountain will be open 7 days a week from now to September 14.

