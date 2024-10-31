Big Sky High School to put on production of Arsenic and Old Lace

MISSOULA — Drama and fine arts have always been an important part of Missoula County Public Schools, and Big Sky High School is opening its fall production this week.

The students at Big Sky have been working on the production because of the importance of the program.

“This is where they feel safe. This is ... they don't have sports, they don't belong to anything else. This is where they come and this is where they thrive all through high school," noted Big Sky High School drama teacher Melissa Briner. "And a lot of our students do go on to succeed professionally, whether it's in the theater or not, because of the skills they learn here in the theater, the arts are so important."

There are about 40 students that participate in the theater program at Big Sky. Between the behind the scenes, and on the stage, it gives students the opportunity to be themselves and thrive in an arena outside of school.

“I think it is something that the world needs. It really gives people an opportunity to express themselves and do things that they don't normally get to do, like you don't get to do these in real life... and it's something that should be kept honestly, because it's been honestly slept swept under the rug lately, in a way, it's had less popularity, so we should really be working to get it more publicized,” said Big Sky drama student Aaron Miller.

“It's really important because it's a really good outlet to tell stories that need to be told, or that like it's a way to develop your imagination and then show it to the public in a way that is, like, really fun and inviting. And so I think it's just a really good way to tell stories and get out there,” Big Sky High School student noted.

The students have been into the Halloween spirit for a few weeks now, getting ready for their production of Arsenic and Old Lace. The set and costumes are ready for this classic production as it takes the stage at the Big Sky Auditorium.

There’s fun, a little bit of mystery and a lot of twists and turns.

“It's a really funny show. There's a lot of silly little moments that happen and, well, it's a classic, it's a fun little new adaptation. It's Halloween. It's the day after Halloween we can still have Spooky season,” said Big Sky High School drama student Rose Hogland.

The production opens at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, followed by performances at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2 and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3. Tickets cost $10.