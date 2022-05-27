Out and About: Paddleheads return, ZACC events

MISSOULA - Here’s a look at some of the events taking place around the area this weekend for people who are looking to get Out and About.

We love our Missoula Paddleheads and if you thought, “they have got to be done celebrating their championship by now, right?” You are wrong! The first 750 fans to the stadium Friday will receive a 2021 Championship flag before the game, and they're blasting fireworks after the game! It starts at 7 p.m. at Ogren Park. Info and tickets at https://tickets.gopaddleheads.com/#/event-list .

Enjoy an immersive night of art, music, and dance at the Zootown Arts Community Center (ZACC) on Saturday. Experience a local artist's post grad work from the University of Montana. Doors open at 6 p.m. and tickets start at $15. Info at https://www.facebook.com/thezacc .

You can find yourself back at the ZACC on Sunday to listen to the original music and lyrics of recent UM graduates. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $10. Additional information at https://www.facebook.com/thezacc .

The 102nd annual Corvallis Memorial Day Parade — hosted by Corvallis American Legion Post #91 and Auxiliary Unit #91 — will take place at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 30. This year's parade will begin with the C-47 Miss Montana which will put out the parachutists. More info here.

Whitefish Mountain Resort will kick off its summer season over the Memorial Day weekend. Zipline tours, alpine slides, scenic lift rides and other activities will be available between May 28 and May 30. More info here.

It's that time of year when a lot of people head out and go camping across Western Montana. Most Lolo National Forest campgrounds will be open by Memorial Day weekend, however, some will be opening later depending on elevation and access due to snowpack. A complete list of campgrounds and opening dates can be found at https://www.fs.usda.gov/lolo.