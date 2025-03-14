St. Patrick’s Day festivities planned for Saturday in Missoula

MISSOULA — Missoula will be hosting several events on Saturday to mark St. Patrick's Day.

The events are hosted by the Irish Studies Program at the University of Montana, the Friends of Irish Studies and the Ancient Order of Hibernians.

Saturday will begin with an 8 a.m. mass at St. Francis Xavier Church to honor Jami Brianne Kimball, a UM Irish Studies graduate who passed away this in December of 2024.

The annual St. Patrick's Day parade steps off in downtown Missoula at noon. The grand marshal is longtime Missoula resident Bob “Trainor” Luceno, who played a part in bridging the sectarian divide in Northern Ireland in the early 1990s.

A Caoursel for Missoula will offer free rides from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.

There will also be a whiskey tasting at the Rhino Bar from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. The event costs $65.

A St. Patrick’s Day Banquet will be held at the Holiday Inn Downtown Missoula from 6 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. Tickets for the banquet and auction are $45 and may be purchased at the door or online.

The Irish Man of the Year is Butte native Pádraig Dennehy who has promoted Irish culture across western Montana.

The Irish Woman of the Year is Eilis O’Herlihy, a native from the Irish-speaking district of County Cork, Ireland. O’Herlihy has actively organized cultural events that allow students to experience Gaelic culture in Montana.

People who can not attend the events and would like to donate to support the UM Irish Studies Program or promote Irish culture can do so online.

“Beannachtaí na Féile Pádraig dhaoibh uile,” said Traolach O’Riordain, director of UM Irish Studies. “A Happy St. Patrick’s Day to you all! Gaeil Abú – Go Irish!”