MISSOULA - Musicians in the University of Montana's jazz program are channeling their Christmas spirit ahead of one of their biggest fundraising events.

The 11th annual holiday swing set is returning to Missoula Saturday, Dec. 10, but this year it'll be in a different location.

MTN News caught up with the band and this year's guest artist before the holiday jazz entertainment.

We talked with some of the musicians ahead of the big event. Watch the video below to hear what they had to say.

University of Montana musicians bringing holiday swing sounds to Missoula

If you want to support the program and enjoy a holiday show, you can purchase tickets at https://logjampresents.com/ for the 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. performances on Saturday. There's also a kids' swing set that's free on Saturday at 2 p.m.

The events will be held at the Zootown Arts Community Center as well as at the Wilma Theater in Missoula.