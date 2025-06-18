Governor Greg Gianforte honors veterans in Kalispell

KALISPELL — Gov. Greg Gianforte was at the Kalispell VFW on Wednesday to honor two veterans for their military service and their service to the community.

Specialist Terri Klepper-Speasl — one of the last servicewomen in the Women's Army Corps — was recognized for her service to the Fremont County and Phoenix police departments.

"Forty-eight years ago, I was walking the street in Kalispell, I saw the recruiters' office, walked in, and never ever dreamed that I'd be standing here today being honored," Klepper-Speasl says.

Joining Klepper-Speasl, was Marine Sergeant Luke Opp, who founded Frozen Chosen, an organization that connects veterans and residents of Montana through cold plunges and other team-building events.

"It started out as I wanted to do more. It wasn't just a cold plunge after that. I knew that the community needed help with veterans and veterans in need," Opp says.

Opp and Klepper-Speasl's service is recognized as part of the Montana Governor's Veteran Commendation, where Gov. Gianforte honors former servicemen and women.

"In giving these commendations, we are really saying thank you to every man and woman who has served this country so proudly in uniform," Gianforte says.

The only rules are that the veteran must be a current Montana resident, they must be nominated by someone other than themself, and they have done something positive for their community.

Gov. Gianforte honors the chosen veterans each year on his 56-county tour.

MTN News Marine Sergeant Luke Opp founded Frozen Chosen, an organization that connects veterans and residents of Montana through cold plunges and other team-building events.

"We want to be where they live to say thank you in person, for the people who have served so well," Gov. Gianforte said.

While Opp appreciates the award for himself, he knows that there is a larger meaning to an honor like this.

"Is it an award to me, yes, but it's the bigger picture. It's about helping veterans in need and if you can do that through an organization that you are already helping, or the Frozen Chosen, just reach out, there's always veterans in need," Opp said.