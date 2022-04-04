Power being restored across Western, Northwestern Montana

UPDATE: 7:10 a.m. - April 5, 2022

MISSOULA - Our gusty winds continue to cause power outages on Tuesday morning.

The Ravalli Electric Cooperative is reporting the larger power outage in the Victor area — which affected over 1,000 members — has been resolved.

The Flathead Electric Cooperative (FEC) reported nearly off of its members have their power back as of 8:55 a.m.

At one point 1,700 FEC members were in the dark on Monday evening.

NorthWestern Energy was reporting small power outages in the Bonner, Florence and Stevensville areas as well as the Wye near Missoula.

Missoula Electric Cooperative is continuing to report a small power outage in the Condon area.

The latest on power outages can be found at the links listed below:

NorthWestern Energy: https://www.northwesternenergy.com/outages/outage-map

Missoula Electric Cooperative: https://bills.meccoop.com/maps/OutageWebMap/

Flathead Electric Cooperative: https://outage.flathead.coop:8181/

Ravalli Electic Cooperative: https://ravallielectric.ebill.coop/maps/ext/OutageWebMap/

Mission Valley Power: https://missionvalleypower.org/outage-map/

Avista: https://outagemap.myavista.com/external/default.html

The latest on Montana road conditions can be found here or by calling 511.

View our weather cams from across Montana at https://www.kpax.com/weather/weather-cams.

(third report: 7:30 p.m. - April 4, 2022)

MISSOULA - Our windy weather is continuing to cause power outages across the region.

Flathead Electric Cooperative was reporting that over 1,700 members were without power as of 7:30 p.m. on Monday.

The NorthWestern Energy outage map was showing the number of customers without power ion Thompson Falls had fallen to 74.

Meanwhile, the earlier power outage near Hamilton had been resolved.

There were also reports from the National Weather Service that a "large" tree fell on a person in Saint Regis. The person was taken to the hospital following the incident.

At 7:08 PM MDT, Saint Regis [Mineral Co, MT] PUBLIC reports NON-TSTM WND DMG. *** 1 INJ *** LARGE PONDEROSA PINES DOWN WITH ONE INJURY. INDIVIDUAL WAS NEAR OR UNDER THE TREE(S) WHEN IT FELL AND HAD TO BE TAKEN TO THE HOSPITAL. https://t.co/k1TYL95Aj6 — IEMBot MSO (@iembot_mso) April 5, 2022

Missoula Electric Cooperative was still reporting power outages in the Condon area.

(second report: 5:08 p.m. - April 4, 2022)

MISSOULA - NorthWestern Energy reporting a power outage in Thompson Falls that has knocked out power to downtown and surrounding neighborhoods.

NWE reports they expect to have power restored by 10:30 p.m.

The utility was also reporting outages in the Paradise area in Sanders County.

The NWE outage map was also still showing nearly 500 people without power south of Hamilton.

Meanwhile, the number of outages reported by Flathead Electric Cooperative had dropped from over 1,000 to 680.

(original report: 3:35 p.m. - April 4, 2022

MISSOULA - Gusty winds are bringing power outages to Western and NorthWestern Montana.

Flathead Electric Cooperative (FEC) was reporting that over 1,000 members were without power as of 4:15 p.m.

There were outages in the Kalispell and the Columbia Falls area. An outage was also being reported along McGregor Lake west of Marion.

The Missoula Electric Cooperative was reporting a power outage in the Condon area.

Nearly 500 NorthWestern Energy customers were in the dark south of Hamilton as of 4:20 p.m. Another 370 customers were without power in Thompson Falls.