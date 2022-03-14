Public input sought on Higgins Avenue corridor plans

MISSOULA — The public is being asked to weigh in on options being presented for Missoula’s Higgins Avenue Corridor Plan.

The stretch of Higgins Avenue between Brooks and Broadway streets has been the focus of a months-long planning effort commissioned by the City of Missoula and the Missoula Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO).

Several design alternatives have been developed since planning efforts began last summer.

“We learned a lot through our initial outreach efforts,” City of Missoula Infrastructure and Mobility Planning Manager Aaron Wilson said. “Each conversation, comment, and survey response provided the team with valuable information that allowed us to develop several design alternatives for the corridor.”

The Higgins Avenue Corridor Plan has looked at several factors including pedestrian access, bike lanes, public transportation, commercial traffic, parking, and economic growth.

There will be several chances for residents to look at the alternatives and provide feedback on the various proposals. A virtual open house is available through April 3. Information and survey questions are accessible at https://www.engagemissoula.com/higgins-avenue-corridor-plan.

A pair of live virtual meetings will take place on March 31 at 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. Each meeting is expected to last approximately one hour and will include a presentation as well as a question-and-answer session. Registration is required for these meetings. Click here to register.

An in-person open house will be held on April 1 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Missoula Senior Center, where members of the project team will be on hand to discuss the alternatives, take comments and answer questions.