Rival Montana football fans pack Kalispell pub for Brawl of the Wild watch party

KALISPELL — Fans packed Branigans Irish Pub in Kalispell to watch the biggest football game of the year in Montana.

Montana State Bobcats and University of Montana Grizzlies supporters gathered for the Brawl of the Wild watch parties.



With potential playoff implications on the line, the rivalry between the two fan bases was on full display.

"When you barely beat Portland State, it's not much of a fight; they have one win," Bobcats fan Gavin Alexander said.

Grizzlies fans fired back with equal intensity.

"Your colors are ugly, and everything you do, Missoula and Montana does it just a little bit better. Continue to be our little brother. That's fine with us," Grizzlies fan Taylor McKnight said.

Bobcat fans packed the bottom floor of the pub, while Grizzlies supporters filled the upper level. Not even the separation stopped the friendly rivalry from flowing.

"Well, we thought it was a Cats party, but it turns out it's both, but we can be nice," Bobcats fan Tami Kreitinjer said.

Kasey McKnight remained confident in her team's chances.

"Go Griz, I believe, I believe in the Griz and we got this," McKnight said.

Organizers from both sides were thrilled by the turnout of the watch party.

"It's a really good turnout and I like that they are mostly all Bobcat fans, can't complain about that," organizer Katie Bowers said.

Jana Mantovani organized the Grizzlies side of the watch party and appreciated seeing both fan bases come together.

"Bringing the community out together, both sides with both Bobcats and Grizz fans and hope everyone can get along and just enjoy the game," Mantovani said.