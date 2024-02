MISSOULA-Earlier this morning, Montana Highway Patrol responded to a vehicular accident on highway 93 south of Missoula at mile marker 87.

Crews were on the scene around 9:15 am to the scene.

Traffic was reported to be slow moving while the accident was being assessed by M-H-P.

Injuries are unknown at this time. MTN has reached out M-H-P for more information.

We will update as soon as more information becomes available.