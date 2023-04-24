Rainy weather to start the week, warm and dry conditions are ahead

MISSOULA — Widespread rain will impact west-central and southwest Montana today, with a few sprinkles and rumbles of thunder for some Mission valleys as well.

Overall, rain totals are expected to hit between a tenth to a quarter of an inch. This amount is not a lot, but it means that what rain we do see will be pretty consistent through the morning.

By the afternoon (around 3 PM), rain chances go down from 80-90% to 40-50%. In contrast, chances for rain in northwest Montana only start at 40% in the morning.

An umbrella will be good to have today!

Daytime temperatures will remain mild even with changing pressure patterns. Highs should hit around the 50 degree mark today, if not slightly warmer.

Areas with more chilly temperatures, especially the Bitterroot and Sapphire mountain ranges, will see heavier snowfall rates. A Winter Weather Advisory for these areas and the Butte/Blackfoot region listed around 2-5 inches of snow above 4000 feet.

In general, valley roads will likely just be wet with limited visibility as the rain falls.