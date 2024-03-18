Weather Forecast: A weather rollercoaster ride for the week ahead

MISSOULA — Spring is just around the corner, but so is winter (again)!

Tomorrow marks the first day of astronomical spring (March 19), otherwise known as the Spring or Vernal Equinox. We will see roughly "equal" hours of daylight and nighttime tomorrow.

Meteorological spring follows the Gregorian calendar and temperature averages more closely, so it already began on March 1st.

While we get to enjoy some above-average, sunny spring weather again tomorrow, it doesn't look to last long for us in Western Montana.

Basically, we are in a spring of deception right now.

By Wednesday, things begin to change for the region.

A Canadian cold front is slated to move across the Divide by Glacier National Park and bring easterly winds, dropping temperatures, and light precipitation to Marias Pass and other high elevations in that area.

The cold front is showing up on weather models to be extremely slow, with most valleys not really feeling the front until late Thursday evening.

So the week ahead will look a lot like this:



Today & Tuesday: Continued warmth and sunshine.

Wednesday: Clouds roll in and mountain snow begins in Northwest Montana.

Thursday: Widespread cloud coverage & light rain showers for valleys.

Friday: Widespread cloud coverage, rain showers, and dropping valley temperatures.

Saturday & Sunday: Valley snow is possible with 30s for highs.

Overall, things will feel very up and down weather-wise this week. Don't put away those winter clothes just yet and keep the umbrella handy in the second half of the week!