Weather Forecast: Active pattern continues through the weekend

MISSOULA — Today will be similar to yesterday - overall, a minor chance for rain showers with scattered cloud coverage.

However, this morning temperatures are very frosty and even at freezing for a few places. There is enough moisture in the air that patchy fog could impact visibility for the morning commute.

High temperatures will eventually climb to high 50s and low 60s today.

The best chance for showers will be Saturday through the afternoon. Sunday and Monday the rain will likely make a light comeback.

Basically, our active pattern is gearing up for another round this weekend.