Weather Forecast: Beautiful, but chilly weekend ahead

MISSOULA — As the holiday week comes to a close, weather conditions are lining up to be beautiful.

Skies will continue to clear and provide sunshine throughout the weekend. Road travel should be much easier for anyone driving locally around Montana. Nearby, snow is still affecting parts of the Northern Rockies.

Temperatures will remain chilly after the Canadian cold front from earlier this week. Expect 30s until next week when temperatures slightly warm. Overnight lows will only reach the mid-to-low teens.

The high pressure responsible for such nice weather may also cause some inversions and poorer air quality, but that will be monitored as needed.