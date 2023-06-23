Weather Forecast: Changing conditions throughout the weekend

MISSOULA — Weather conditions will be changing frequently this weekend.

To kick off the first official weekend of summer, temperatures are much warmer, both for the morning lows and daytime highs. However, showers and thunderstorms will move in later this afternoon.

In general, the precipitation activity will stay south and east of Missoula. Areas like Philipsburg and Seeley Lake will likely see the highest amounts of rainfall, except where thunderstorms hit (heavy rain can follow).

By Saturday morning, the rain showers will return as the system churns back to Western Montana in a counter-clockwise rotation. Again, showers will likely only be scattered for most locations and heavier for areas on east I-90.

Sunday is looking to be the best day of the weekend, with warm temperatures and clearer skies.

Next week, a low pressure trough will stay put right over the Pacific Northwest, leaving slight chances for thunderstorms throughout the week.