Weather Forecast: Cold temperatures for the weekend

MISSOULA — While scattered snow showers are possible throughout the day, most of the snow has moved to upper elevations.

However, cold air remains in western Montana. Temperatures will continue to trend about 10-15 degrees below normal for another week. In fact, some areas, depending on cloud coverage, could see record-breaking low temperatures between Saturday and Sunday.

Most of the weekend looks dry and cloudy. Chances are low for more wet weather, but not out of the question.

Early next week, forecast models are unclear on what conditions will develop and how severe, but the second half of next week will have a weak high pressure system moving in.

For the weekend though, staying by the fireplace will be the right idea unless the fresh powder is calling your name!