Weather Forecast: Continued PM showers + thunderstorms for the weekend

MISSOULA — Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue through the weekend in Western Montana, but with less intensity and not as widespread.

For many, travel begins as school is now out for more local areas. Travel won't be much of an issue in the mornings and early afternoons. The chances for the storms rapidly increase after 3:00 PM and thru the evening hours.

Be aware of changing conditions, especially in heavy rain when water ponding can occur on highways.

Generally, light rain will be seen in the Flathead and NW regions of the state this morning, with the scattered storms firing up later this evening.

Temperatures will remain warm around 80 degrees through the weekend. Still, these temps are mild and slightly above normal highs.

Next week, temperatures may cool and wet weather will likely return.