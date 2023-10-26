Weather Forecast: Continued winter conditions and possible impacts

MISSOULA — Winter weather is back this morning for round two.

Road conditions will continue to be slick and snowy as light-to-moderate snow showers are expected through the morning.

Temperatures are also frigid again. Basically, we get a repeat of yesterday but with lighter snow totals in general.

Most locations will see at least another 1/2" of accumulation, with 1-3" possible for the Mission, Missoula, and Bitterroot valleys.

Areas near the Sapphire range like Sula and Lost Trail Pass could be seeing 2-4" by the end of the day.

Keep layering and dressing for this winter weather through Friday, and give yourself extra time this morning to commute.