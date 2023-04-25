Weather Forecast: Drier and warmer conditions take over

MISSOULA — After a rainy start to the week, drier and warmer weather conditions will take over for the rest of April.

The drying out is due to a high pressure system that will stay over the western Rockies for a good portion of the week.

On Thursday, there is still a slightly possibility for a back-door system to push in some gusty winds and light snow in the mountains. As time moves closer, the uncertainty of this front will likely clear up.

Otherwise, expect warming temperatures along with drier air. Seasonal normals will be reached in just a few days, but then it will be possible for some record-breaking warmth in central Idaho and parts of western Montana.

The warming trend will allow for overnight lows to warm as well. Spring runoff will be monitored closely at this time, but flooding is not a major concern for most areas.

Next week, a cooling trend will help temperatures level out again. For now, enjoy the warm-up to the weekend!