Weather Forecast: Foggy skies, warmer temperatures, and an eclipse this weekend

MISSOULA — Weather conditions look fair heading into the weekend!

Temperatures will warm up slightly under a change in pressure systems. A weaker ridge of high pressure will take over this weekend and bring in some drier air, allowing skies to clear a little bit and giving way to more sunshine.

Outdoor plans look safe and sound through Saturday. If you want to catch the annular eclipse, the best time to be outside is between 10 and 11 AM. As a whole, the state of Montana is not directly in the path of the eclipse but it should still be visible Saturday.

This eclipse will be the last annular eclipse until 2046. An annular eclipse is different from a total eclipse. The moon will not fully cover the sun this time. Instead, it will cover most of it, leaving only the "ring of fire" seen for a few minutes. It is still recommended to use protective eye wear when viewing the eclipse. The next total eclipse will occur next year in 2024.

After Saturday, a slight chance for rain returns to the forecast Sunday. Temperatures will stay stable even if a few scattered showers occur.