Weather Forecast: Gusty winds, cooler temps, and scattered showers

MISSOULA — As a cold front sweeps through the state, local areas will see gusty winds, cooler temperatures, and scattered showers today.

Wind forecasts were previously showing gusts reaching max speeds close to 40 MPH, and those are still possible today, but winds look to range closer to 15-20 MPH.

The cold front has dropped temperatures slightly below normal for this time of year. Morning low temps will feel much cooler today, so grab a jacket when heading outside.

These cooler temps will stick around for another day, then warm up for the weekend, and then drop again early next week. It will feel a lot like a temperature "rollercoaster" for the next week.

On top of the winds and cooler weather, scattered shower chances are back again. With June being a typically rainy month, these continued chances are not out of place. However, chances vary by location today.

SW Montana has better chances for showers in the morning, while NW Montana will see showers in the evening.

Chances are between 30-50% overall. As we've seen though lately, the chances have been changing up to the hour.

Conditions look to mellow out for the weekend, until Sunday/Monday.