Weather Forecast: Gusty winds & scattered precipitation for the weekend

MISSOULA — This weekend, there will be a few disturbances (winds, light snow) amid a mostly calm and stable pattern.

The light snow is possible first for mountain ranges and passes today. Forecast models depict Lookout Pass will the highest snow totals - 1-3", while other areas may only see an inch or less.

A few flurries could make it to the valley floor today, but it generally looks dry through the weekend.

One exception is Northwest Montana, specifically the Trout Creek - Plains corridor. Radar shows a nice line of rain showers there Saturday morning and continuing mountain snow on Saturday. However, any precipitation in the coming days (including this morning) looks very scattered and light.

Strong winds will hit Saturday afternoon though. A High Wind Watch has already been issued for locations east of the Continental Divide and it may change as Saturday approaches.

In Western Montana, wind forecasts suggest a strong chance for winds between 20-50 MPH. Winds at these speeds can move loose debris, damage property, and cause power outages. The gusts will die down after Sunday morning, but be prepared for a windy Saturday.

After a few flurries/showers today and the winds on Saturday, Sunday looks to be the nicest day of the weekend - partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the upper 40s-50s.