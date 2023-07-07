Weather Forecast: Here comes the heat; afternoon storms still possible

MISSOULA — As the weekend inches closer and closer, temperatures will rise higher and higher.

A massive high pressure system that has potential to create a heat dome over the Southwestern US states will also reach Montana this weekend.

For now, temperatures will remain in the 70s and 80. The heat really moves in by Sunday/Monday.

Although most days this weekend will stay sunny and warm, there is potential yet again for isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Most of the storms will hang out in high elevation areas, so visitors to Glacier National Park or locals near Philipsburg will need to keep an eye on changing conditions through Saturday.

By Sunday, very dry weather arrives along with the heat.

July is traditionally the warmest month for western Montana. August is a close 2nd when it comes to warm months.

However, the temperatures we'll see next week are "above average" for this early in July.