Weather Forecast: Here comes the snow, chilly temps, & changing road conditions

MISSOULA — Winter weather is in full effect today with snow, an incoming arctic front, and changing road conditions.

As temperatures have started to warm up with some warmer air, the incoming cold front will collide with the warm air, creating the perfect scenario for heavy snowfall.

However, this system is pretty clear cut on where snow will be the heaviest based on the set-up: Northwest Montana. Almost all of the areas north of I-90 are expecting snow totals in the valleys between 5-12" generally. Locations such as Bigfork, Columbia Falls, and Trout Creek may see even closer to 16 inches.

This storm is really packing a punch for the Flathead/Mission valleys, but mountain passes will be impacted as well with snow totals up to two feet at Marias Pass and Lookout Pass.

Conditions are still looking okay this morning with snow-covered roads/scattered ice on the roads in the Bitterroot still. The snow will ramp-up later this afternoon and evening with the passage of the front though.

Winds should pick up between 15-35 MPH and visibility will decrease as the front makes it way along the divide. Snow totals for the Missoula and Bitterroot valley are between 1-4" instead of the high amounts north of I-90. Lost Trail and Lolo Pass should still see between 12-18".

Temperatures will drop tonight back in to the negatives and leave us with cold air yet again for tomorrow. In essence, with the snow piling up today and bitter temperatures for another day, commutes tonight and tomorrow morning are likely to be difficult.

If you have snow totals to share with us, send us a photo or a message on Facebook.

Bundle up to shovel snow or head outside & drive safe!