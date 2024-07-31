Weather Forecast: High pressure is back & so is the heat

MISSOULA — After rainy and cool conditions yesterday, our weather will go back to hot and sunny conditions in western Montana today.

High pressure will begin to build across the region, which usually leads to a warmer and drier atmosphere.

Temperatures should hit in a mix of 80s today, with 90s Thursday, and possible triple digit temps on Friday and Saturday.

Then, temperatures will cool down back to low 90s again as the high pressure ridge breaks down a little.

Overall, long range forecasts indicate a continuation of above-average temperatures, but they also show above-average precipitation for the second week of August.