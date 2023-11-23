Weather Forecast: Icy/snowy morning with calm conditions later this Thanksgiving

MISSOULA — Happy Thanksgiving!

For the holiday, mother nature has given Montana a mixed bag of weather conditions. We'll start the morning with freezing drizzle, snow, winds, and then experience calmer weather for the afternoon/evening.

There isn't a lot of accumulation expected with this storm - 2-4" possible for mountains/mountain passes, with little-to-no accumulation in the valleys. However, with a Canadian cold front making its way through overnight, it means that rain or snow could melt and refreeze this morning, leading to icy roads.

The next few hours will be the most critical for road conditions. If possible, please delay travel until the sun is up, temperatures warm-up a little, and plows can clear snow-covered mountain passes.

Most weather models show that the precipitation clears up around 11:00 AM and clouds might clear then too. Northwest Montana down to the West-Central region may see partly cloudy skies to end the holiday. SW Montana will stay cloudy for much of the day.

Tomorrow (Friday) morning may be slick as well, but not as intense as today. Sunshine will return with high pressure and likely fog or inversion developing over the weekend.

Drive safe & enjoy the holiday! There is a lot to be grateful for weather-wise with this moisture.