Weather Forecast: Light snow + cloudy conditions for the holiday weekend

MISSOULA — Starting tonight, light snow will begin to fall in western Montana.

A short sweep of scattered snow showers will begin around 9:30 PM, followed by more widespread snow between 4:30 AM - 12:30 PM Friday.

Snow accumulations are forecasted between a trace to 2 inches for valley locations, with 3-8 inches forecasted for mountain areas. Ski resorts will see even less snow, between 1-5 inches.

Overall, the snow will be very light, but freezing rain could impact travel for areas under a Winter Weather Advisory. Currently, Lincoln county and portions of Flathead, Mineral, and Sanders counties are included in the issued advisory.

After this advisory lifts on Friday, most travel should be relatively smooth, with the snow becoming lighter and lighter.

For the holiday weekend conditions will remain cloudy, with a slight chance of scattered snow continuing until Sunday.

Next week's weather is looking mostly dry, for now.