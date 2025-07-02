Weather Forecast: Man, it feels like summer!

MISSOULA — Man, it feels like summer!

Today we get another round of above-average temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Watch the forecast:

This heat will lead to some afternoon and evening thunderstorms in Southwest Montana.

Severity levels are still looking pretty low for any thunderstorms, but the main threats include gusty winds of up to 55 mph, lightning, hail, heavy rain, and potential flooding around burn scar areas.

Most of these thunderstorms will not make it above I-90, which means the forecast is holding on for the Shania Twain concert in Missoula! Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

At that point, skies are expected to be cloudy with temperatures cooling. Keep an eye out for any weather changes at the concert, especially for thunder.

Scattered showers arrive Thursday and unfortunately, look like they could continue into the 4th of July holiday.

On a more positive note, temperatures will be more comfortable for the 4th of July weekend. After today, no more 90s until next week!

Have a little fun with Shania tonight!

Watch the 24/7 StormTracker Weather stream below: