Let's go girls: What to know before Shania Twain takes the stage in Missoula

MISSOULA — With summer events underway in Western Montana, Missoula is getting ready for some of the biggest shows this season.

With the Queen of Pop Country, Shania Twain, set to take the stage at Washington-Grizzly Stadium, there are a few things you need to know before you go.

From this moment on, thousands are expected to head to the University of Montana campus Wednesday night and parking is a huge priority.

“It will be a full house so get here and get here early is what we recommend," Dave Kuntz, UM's director of strategic communications, said.

UM’s parking lots will be labeled with signs. Some will indicate no parking zones while others will be free. The exception is the prime parking lot adjacent to the Adams Center entrance, which will require payment.

For parking maps and full information, click here.

If you do not feel like driving, the University of Montana UDASH shuttle service will be available before and after the concert.

“There are going to be shuttle services offered by the University,” Kuntz said.

You can find the shuttle information here.

While being prepared for transportation is important, the items you can bring inside the stadium are limited.

“Try to bring your things in a clear bag and limit what you are bringing in,” Kuntz said, “There will be plenty of food and drinks in the stadium for purchase. We try to get folks in and out as soon as possible and the less folks bring, the easier it is to be able to do that.”

If you still need to pick up your ticket, the ticket office will be open two hours before the event, but the most convenient option is having your tickets on your phone.

“There are still tickets available, so if folks want to reach out to griztix.com, you might still be able to get a ticket at an affordable rate, but we expect it to be a pretty full house,” Kuntz said.

Doors will open for Shania Twain at 5:30 p.m. and the show will start at 7 p.m. Kip Moore and Lindsay Ell are her opening acts.