Weather Forecast: Mild day ahead; more changes to come this week

MISSOULA — While weather conditions will be mild overall today, there are few changes to come this week that will shift patterns yet again.

Today temperatures will remain on the cooler side, but in the high 70s and 80s. Clouds will be here and there across the region changing throughout the day.

A cold front is expected to come through on Wednesday. It will bring some moisture, very isolated chances for showers and thunderstorms. It will also bring some winds and drop temperatures for Thursday.

The front will not last long though - temperatures look to pop back up by the weekend with skies clearing in time for any outdoor fun.