Weather Forecast: More cloudy & cool conditions to start the week; changes ahead

MISSOULA — A continuation of the weekend weather is what we will see today in western Montana.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely to increase through the afternoon and evening, especially for West-Central and SW Montana.

A Flood Watch is actually in place for a good portion of Central Idaho. Areas impacted will likely be recent burn scar areas and low-lying roadways susceptible to ponding. This monsoon moisture will impact Idaho more as a surface low pressure spins right over the state.

We will only see some of that monsoon moisture today.

By the middle of the week, skies will start to clear and the general weather pattern will revert to a dry and warm one. Temperatures will stay on the mild side for now and just slightly peak above normal for the weekend.